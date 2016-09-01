Synergy on the move with new expansion

New location preparing for an exterior update

By Amie Johansen | amie@charlescitypress.com

The blue and gray Fastenal building will be given new life under the direction of Kurt Walderbach MBA, PT, SCS, ATC, owner of Synergy Physical Therapy. Roughly a year and a half ago, Walderbach opened Synergy near the Avenue of the Saints. Now it has come time to expand the practice. At the time, Walderbach believed Charles City to be a perfect place to open his practice

“(We) tripled the space, which will give us more freedom,” Walderbach said of the new facility.

Before moving in, some remodeling work is required.

“You can fix anything up to make it function,” Walderbach said.

Having been apart of the community since April of 2015, Walderbach understands the concern many residents had about a big, metal building placed directly on Main Street.

“We’re going to try to doll it up,” he said.

The outdoor landscaping plans include a double door, outdoor seating and perhaps even a sculpture or fountain.

“We’re right on Main Street, we invite people to use it,” Walderbach said of the park-like atmosphere he hopes to create Synergy’s new store front.

Of course, inside will also receive a major facelift. According to Walderbach, the intent is to expand his current physical therapy services and begin offering individualized instruction.

“Expansion of our current business helps us do instruction things, yoga, spinners…,” Walderbach said.

The interior plans include an elevated area for cardio exercises. The main floor will have private examination and treatment rooms, as well as a shower, break room and an enclosed classroom or for private instruction. Walderbach looks forward to working with Renee Holzer to offer classes.

“(Holzer is) high energy, sharp, a lot of talent,” Walderbach said.

In the new location, Synergy will now be able to better serve two purpose. It will instruct people to change their lifestyle and help rehabilitate them in situations of injury, Walderbach said. Included in physical instruction will be nutritional advice.

“We’re going to be serving a healthy smoothy…somebody giving nutritional instruction,” he said. Instruction will be entirely personalized. Walderbach said he does not want to sell memberships, but he wants to help people make positive, healthy changes.

Walderbach hopes to begin the remodeling process soon.

“(I) interviewed a few (contractors), had a few people walk through,” Walderbach said.

He hopes to be into the 318 North Main Street building by early winter.

“Look at Charles City, it’s a very athletic and active community,” he said in April of 2015. He described it as a nice fit for his active lifestyle and location for Synergy Physical Therapy.

