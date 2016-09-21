CC Ambassadors welcome new owner of Nelson Tire & Auto

To the Press

The Chamber Ambassadors recently paid a visit to Nelson Tire & Auto to congratulate new owner Dave Martin on purchasing and continuing the automotive repair shop at 1300 Gilbert St. in Charles City.

A Charles City native who moved back to his hometown in 2000, Martin has been in the automotive business “since I could walk,” working at his dad’s body shop in Waverly and working up the ranks to now owning and running his own shop. Martin most recently worked at Cal’s Repair in town and was thinking of buying his own business when a happenstance meeting with Harold Nelson led to the buyout of Nelson Tire on July 1.

“We offer the same thing Harold offered here in the way of service, we’ve just added computers and Internet to bring the shop more up to date,” said Martin. He added that all four of his employees worked for Nelson previously, and that Harold himself even helps out from time to time in his retirement.

The full service auto diagnostics and repair operation will retain the Nelson name, at least for a while, to help with customer recognition. Martin and his wife, who are also busy raising five children and two nieces, did refresh the outside of the building with new paint and color. The old Nelson sign is also being repaired and refreshed.

Another new addition since Martin took over is an agreement for Nelson Tire & Auto to service all of AMR’s ambulances for the state of Iowa. That is bringing work into Charles City from as far away as Iowa Falls.

To learn more about Martin and Nelson Tire & Auto, please stop in or call (641) 228-3175. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Submitted photo