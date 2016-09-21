Theisen’s and its customers donate $40,944 to Alzheimer’s Association

For the last month, Theisen’s stores across Iowa and Wisconsin have been selling Forget Me Not flowers in for $1. Additionally, the corporate office held fundraisers and gathered donations totaling, $35,944. To that amount, Theisen’s Home Farm Auto added an additional $5000, bringing the total of their donation to $40,944. A check in that amount was presented today at the Dubuque Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The funds will be spread across the communities where Theisen’s have stores, in their continued effort to support local charities.