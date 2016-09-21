Valero supports area non-profits: $30,000 awarded to six charities benefitting children

Staff Report

This year’s Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children enabled Valero Renewables-Charles City to give $30,000 to six non-profit organizations. “The 2016 Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children raised a remarkable $10.5 million,” Frank Blaine, Valero Renewables-Charles City Plant Manager, said. According to Blaine, the money raised during this year’s golf outing has put the Valero Texas Open at the top of the PGA Tour for charitable giving. Funds were then distributed to the various Valero locations to give back to the communities.

“In keeping with tradition, this money will be delivered to all the locations where Valero has operations, ensuring the funds raised here will return to our community,” Blaine said.

In order for a charity to receive the funds, it needed to be nominated by a Valero employee.

“Our process, from start to finish, is driven by employees and reflects the respect they have for agencies making the most impact on children’s lives each year,” Blaine said.

He noted that many of the employees serve as members of a board or as volunteers for the organizations they nominated.

The six organizations nominated were Elma Early Childhood Center, Family YMCA, Floyd County Agricultural Extension, Floyd County Fair Society, Bridges Mentoring Program and TLC: The Learning Center.

“These are gifts meant to inspire our community agencies to continue their good work,” Blaine said.

Each of the recipients gave a brief overview of the projects the money will help fund at Friday’s Benefit for Children presentation.