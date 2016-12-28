Pogemiller Country Chiropractic celebrates 5th anniversary

To the Press

The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors ventured just outside of town this fall to pay a call on Dr. Lucas Pogemiller and Pogemiller Country Chiropractic at 2611 7 Mile Road, to help commemorate the business’ fifth anniversary.

“Five years in business, and I absolutely still love it out here,” Pogemiller said of his unique country practice, in which he works out of his home and only does cash transactions. “My niche is I don’t deal with the insurance side of things. We just eliminated that and make the prices much cheaper. I think overall the community likes that.”

Pogemiller went into practice for himself right out of college and specializes in the Gonstead Technique, in which he doesn’t use a standard chiropractic table, but a variety of different tables and stations.

“There’s over 300 different techniques in the chiropractic realm, but only a handful of them are the main ones that people do,” Pogemiller said. “The Gonstead Technique was developed by a chiropractor in the 1920s. People from all around the world traveled to this little town outside of Madison, Wis., to see him. His background was in engineering, so he looked at the spine differently than a lot of people did and that’s how he came up with this technique. It looks at the mechanics of how the spine works, and involves more analysis on how the bones are shifted and misplaced.”

His practice draws clients from a 30-mile radius and Pogemiller said he advertises “strictly by word-of-mouth, that and providing good customer service.”

Pogemiller Country Chiropractic is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 7-11 a.m., and from 2-6 p.m. Pogemiller’s wife also has her own business which is run from the countryside home, selling clothing.

For more information, contact Dr. Pogemiller at (641) 220-6858.