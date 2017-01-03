First Security shows community support with Jeans Day

To the Press

Employees of First Security Bank and Trust celebrated a Jeans Day Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 30. For a bank-matched cash donation, employees were able to wear jeans for a day of casual comfort and show of support for their community.

Total donations of $930 were sent out to area food banks and Toys for Tots.

Recipients of these donations included the area Toys for Tots, Messiah Food Pantry, Dumont Food Bank, Franklin County Food Pantry, Rockford Food Pantry, Manna of Worth County Food Pantry, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Riceville Food Pantry and Nora Springs Food Bank.

