Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey will be making stops in Howard, Mitchell, Chickasaw and Bremer Counties on Thursday, Jan.12.

Northey will meet with Howard County economic development leaders in Cresco at 8:P15 a.m., tour National Poultry Equipment Company in Osage at 10 a.m., speak at a New Hampton FFA event with Dr. Temple Grandin in New Hampton at 12:30 a.m. and visit Self Help International in Waverly at 2:45 a.m.

