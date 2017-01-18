Mitchell County hospital to break ground on expansion

To the Press

OSAGE — The Mitchell County Regional Health Center plans to break ground in June on a building expansion and enhancement project.

“We have been working on this project for approximately a year and half and I’m thrilled to see all the pieces falling into place,” Shelly Russell, chief executive officer, said. “It is exciting to know that our communities across Mitchell County are growing, which is giving Mitchell County Regional Health Center the opportunity to grow as well.”

The Mitchell County Regional Health Center is focusing the addition and enhancement efforts of the building project in the clinic, rehabilitation areas and main entrance, according to Russell.

Additional affected areas include access to the emergency department and private registration for the clinic and hospital registration areas.

The project includes about 24,000 square feet of additional space and 17,000 square feet of renovated space. A two-story clinic addition will encompass most of the new addition, while the remainder is the expansion of physical therapy, occupational and speech therapy and cardiac rehabilitation.

The addition also includes a new drive-under canopy at the main entrance and a rooftop heliport with an interior corridor along the North side of the building, dedicated solely for the Emergency Department’s use.

Renovations of the front lobby and registration area will increase the efficiency, privacy and overall patient experience.

The renovation of registration area will provide private registration rooms in which patients will register for either clinic or hospital services. Additionally, patients will no longer have to register a second time if their clinic visit results in services in other departments.

“Based on patient comments, we have long since identified patient registration as an area in need of enhancement. Patients who are sent to the hospital side of services, such as the laboratory or radiology, currently find themselves registering again after they’ve already registered at the clinic; this duplication is confusing and inconvenience for our patients,” Russel said.

Russel said another aspect of the enhancements related to the building project are focused around patient and colleague safety.

Accord Architecture will complete the schematic and design development phases of the project, as well as the construction and bidding processes, which are slated to be complete at the end of March 2017.

Henkel Construction Company was recently selected to manage the project.

Bid documents are slated to be released late winter.

Ground breaking is currently set to occur in June of 2017 with projected construction completion in December of 2018.

