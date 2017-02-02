Annual Chamber auction going online this year, open to public

To the Press

The thrill of the deal could be yours this year at the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual auction fundraiser, and you can do it online this year. That’s right, anyone can take part in this fun event from virtually anywhere as the auction has gone online and will run for an entire week, Feb. 6-11. You don’t need to be a Chamber member to take part and get in on a chance to have the winning bid on any number of great items donated by Chamber member businesses.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the community through Chamber events, retail promotions and more. This is also an opportunity for Chamber members to showcase some of their business products, or services.

Bidding is easy. The link to the online auction for viewing and bidding is available at www.cedarvalleyiowarealty.hibid.com. It is also available on the Chamber website atwww.charlescitychamber.com. The online auction goes live on Monday, February 6th starting at noon and goes until Sunday, February 11th at midnight.

To register to bid online, go to the website, click register to bid and become a new bidder. You’ll need to submit your email address and fill out account information. After you fill out your account information, be sure to accept the terms and conditions … and you are done! Winning auction bids will not be billed to your online account. Payments will be made to the Chamber at the time you come in to pick up your items the week after the auction ends.

If you don’t want to place a bid online, contact the Chamber and staff can assist you with other options. The Chamber will only need your name, telephone number, mailing address, and email just so they have a way to get a hold of you if your bid is successful. There will also be someone available at the Chamber’s Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11th, to assist with online auction bids.

For more information or questions concerning the online auction, contact Erica at (641) 228-4234 or at erica@charlescitychamber.com