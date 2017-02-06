Northeast Iowa Experimental Association annual meeting is March 8

To the Press

NASHUA — Farm management specialist Steve Johnson and aquaculture, aquaponics and fisheries specialist D. Allen Pattillo will speak at the annual meeting of the Northeast Iowa Agricultural Experimental Association (NEIAEA) at the ISU Northeast Research Farm near Nashua.

The program starts at 9:30 a.m. with a call to order for the board meeting. The key presentations from Johnson and Pattillo, will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

Johnson’s presentation will be “Crop Market Outlook: Strategies & Tools” for Iowa’s producers.

Pattillo will discuss “Aquaculture Opportunities in Iowa.”

After lunch, Ken Pecinovsky, Research Farm superintendent, will review 2016 trial results conducted at the ISU Northeast Research Farm.

Provided free at the meeting is the 2016 Research Farm Report.

CCA credits (2 CM) will also be offered complimentary.

Lunch will be served by the Riverton Lucky Clovers 4-H Club.

Following lunch and Pecinovsky’s presentation, the NEIAEA board of directors will meet.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

The program will be held at the Borlaug Learning Center on the ISU Northeast Research Farm. Directions: From Nashua at the Jct of Hwy 218 (Exit 220) and Co. Rd. B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm. For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.

–20170207 –