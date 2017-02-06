Press wins five awards

Judge: ‘Your paper is a great reflection of your community’

Staff Report

DES MOINES — Five awards for the Charles City Press in the 2017 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests were announced Friday at the Iowa Newspaper Association’s convention.

Charles City placed second in Best Special Section-Editorial for the Zip Code Day special edition. The Carroll Daily Times Herald took first. The Ames Tribune was third.

“I’d never heard of Zip Code Day!” wrote a judge. “A really good twist on what could have been another ho-hum history section.”

The Press finished in second place behind Carroll again in Total Newspaper Design. The Spencer Daily Reporter placed third.

“Excellent use of photographs,” the judge said. “Clean layout. Interesting paper. I would suggest looking at new typefaces, but I couldn’t mark you down for that. Your paper is a great reflection of your community.”

Two Charles City Press photos won awards in Best News Photo.

Chris Baldus took second and freelancer Jake Buss of Charles City was third. Sergio Flores from the Iowa City Daily Iowan placed first.

The Press placed third in Coverage of Court and Crime. The Carroll Daily Times and Clinton Herald placed first and second, respectively.

The Des Moines Register was named as the Iowa Newspaper Association 2017 “Newspaper of the Year.”

The contests were judged by the Colorado Press Association. Approximately 4,650 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation. Daily Class 1 is for newspapers published daily with 9,999 circulation and less, Daily Class 2 is for newspapers published daily with 10,000 circulation and more. Weekly Class 1 is for newspapers published weekly with 1,140 circulation and less. Weekly Class 2, 1,141 to 1,800 circulation; Weekly Class 3, 1,801 and above circulation.

