Basic training open for employers

Workshop offers businesses guidance on military employee requirements

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A new training opportunity is available to employers of military service members.

Employer Basic Training is offering a morning workshop for businesses who employ active military members. Employers are asked to consider sending one business representative to the training, which has about 30 spots available. The workshop is free to participants.

“(It’s) getting the word out to employers, what your obligations are under the law, large or small, public or private,” Gerald Edgar, State Director of Employer Outreach for the ESGR, said. “If you are a two-person plumbing shop and an employee is called to duty or drill, you have rules to follow, same as if you are the city government.”

It’s the first time the training has been hosted in Charles City, Edgar said.

“Forty three percent of armed forces now is Guard and Reserve, so you have men and women here in town that know at any given moment, if there’s some crisis in the world they may get the call that they’re going overseas,” Edgar said.

The Feb. 15 workshop will be held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City. Topics include employee notification requirements to employers, post activation reemployment issues, and the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).

USERRA covers issues relating to job seniority and protections, including offering job training opportunities to service members who may have missed them, protecting job seniority and obligations regarding job vacancy.