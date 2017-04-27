Charles City has a new spray tan booth

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Rejuvenate With Joy has added a spray tan booth, adding to the many services offered.

On March 1 Rejuvenate With Joy got a heated spray tan booth, said owner-operator Joy Shatek.

“In six minutes you’re done, ready to go, you’re out-the-door tan,” Shatek said.

Customers have three colors to chose from that are all organic, and have an anti-aging formula that’s good for tightening the skin and helps keep the skin soft, Shatek said.

There’s no orange color that could cause streaking or blotchiness, Shatek said.

The booth is able offer privacy, because of how simple it is to operate.

Just a push of a button, Shatek said.

A single session in the booth is $25 or a package deal of three sessions is available for $59, or five sessions for $75.

Along with being able to give people a tan, the business also offers a teeth-whitening service that’s self administered.

It also offers auriculotherapy for the ear that uses daith piercing (through the center cartilage fold), though customers can elect to use magnets, Shatek said.

“That helps with headaches,” she said. “It helps some people with their migraines and some it doesn’t. It depends on the person.”

Rejuvenate With Joy offers a variety massages by appointment, including Swedish, deep tissue, Thai, Swethai, Ashiatsu, cupping, hot stone, heat therapy, massage for fibromyalgia, craniosacral and myofacial release massages.

Rejuvenate With Joy has been in business for almost four years in Charles City, having opened in 2013, Shatek said. It is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Everything except for massage is available through Rejuvenate With Joy during those hours.

There is also a massage chair offered $5 for a 15- to 20-minute experience.

Himalayan salt lamps are also offered.

Anyone who wants to make an appointment with Shatek can call 641-229-0160 or visit the website at www.RWJoy.com.