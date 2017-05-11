McDonalds owners donate $30,000 to FFA fairgrounds building

Staff report

Charles City FFA students accepted a $30,000 donation from Scott and Lisa Soifer Thursday afternoon to go toward the Floyd County Youth Enrichment Center.

“When we came out here for the open house, we realized what a great asset this is going to be for the community,” said Scott Soifer, owner of the Charles City McDonald’s. “There is still some need, even though the building’s up — we realized that they have some goals to finish the parking.”

The Youth Enrichment Center currently has gravel being laid to provide parking, but FFA students and Floyd County Fair Board members plan to have concrete to provide ADA-compliant parking for community members during fair events and rentals.

“That is really what’s going to make this a year-round building, and really complete the vision that they started,” Soifer said.

“We encourage other businesses that, like ourselves, maybe haven’t made donations for the first part of the building,” he added. “They’re still raising money to finish this, and there are some important things, between some of the kitchen equipment and parking, exterior pieces, that will really make this a great facility.”