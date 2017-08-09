Cambrex announces $24 million expansion project

To the Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Cambrex Corporation announced Wednesday that it is to invest $24 million in a new facility to manufacture highly potent APIs at its Charles City plant.

The 4,500 square foot production area will have a total reactor capacity of 2,200 gallons. The project will reconfigure the existing small scale manufacturing area providing a single high containment building to support early stage development and manufacturing, providing flexibility across a broad range of scale. Construction and installation of all new equipment is expected to be completed by 2019.

“This expansion is in line with Cambrex’s commitment to ongoing investment in small molecule manufacturing, as well as responding to the rising number of APIs that require specialized handling due to potency and toxicity,” said Shawn Cavanagh, COO of Cambrex. He added, “Cambrex has built a strong reputation in the clinical-scale supply of potent, and extremely potent molecules, and the flexibility that this facility will give allows us to effectively handle projects throughout their development and commercial life-cycle.”

This latest expansion is part of an ongoing strategic campaign to invest in small molecule API development and manufacturing across Cambrex’s global network of facilities, and follows the opening of a $50 million, 7,500 square foot multi-purpose manufacturing facility at Charles City in 2016.

Cambrex’s Charles City facility is located on a 45-acre site and manufactures a wide range of APIs and pharmaceutical intermediates. The facility is one of a limited number authorized by the US DEA to import narcotic raw materials at commercial scale.