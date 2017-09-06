Central Park Dentistry adds practice

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

A Charles City dental clinic has purchased the practice of a retiring longtime community dentist.

Drs. Scott Hansen and Michael Hemming of Central Park Dentistry have purchased the practice of Dr. Jodie Buehler, and have been serving his former patients since about the middle of August.

“Letters went out to notify his patients we would be taking care of them going forward,” Hansen said. “Now it’s getting his patients on board with us. It’s been fun. It’s been a process to move them over.”

Hansen said he met Buehler about 9½ years ago when Hansen and his wife, Jeanne, were moving to town.

They were visiting churches in the community and met the Buehlers, including their daughter, Jennifer, who had just completed a babysitting course.

“She became our family babysitter,” Hansen said. “We got to know Dr. Buehler and his family. Jennifer (who is now a senior at Iowa State University) has been like part of our family for a long time.”

It’s somewhat typical when a dentist retires in a community to sell the practice to another dentist who moves in, Hansen said. As it happened in this case, Dr. Hemming had recently joined Central Park Dentistry and they had room to take on a number of additional patients.

“It used to be that dentists did everything” associated with patient care, Hansen said. “Now things are more specialized, with hygienists, etc., so one dentist can do more and see more patients.”

When they became aware that Buehler was retiring and selling his practice they contacted him and things progressed from there.

Buehler had been in practice in Charles City for 27 years after a career as an Army dentist.