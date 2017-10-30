Student drone service offers sky-high perspective

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

For those interested in a bird’s eye view, Charles City resident Carter West can assist.

West is the operator of East to West Drone Services, offering photography and surveying to anyone needing a larger perspective for a variety of jobs.

“I want to reach farmers and maybe real estate agents” who may be interested, West said. “I think I can give quality work, and I’m reasonable with pricing.”

West, a high school senior, started working with drones after the Charles City High School FFA chapter received the first class drone. West now has his own machine and is licensed as a drone pilot through the Federal Aviation Administration. West plans to study aerospace engineering in college to continue his interest.

West has already taken pictures for the city of a development park and an ongoing home construction project. He is most available for projects after school or on the weekend, West said.

For more information, West can be reached at carterwest.cw@gmail.com.