Community and government meetings

TUESDAY, SEPT 6

Farm to Fork dinner on CC Council agenda

The Charles City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the City Hall council chambers.

The agenda includes votes on a special liquor license for HyVee for the Farm to Fork dinner on Sept. 25, renewal of the liquor license for Lucky Dragon, filing a lien for an unpaid utility bill of $180.82, a contract to demolish a house, amending a section of the sidewalk ordinance, revised language for the façade program, revised language for a cultural and entertainment grant program, the final payment for the 2015 Water Main Project, and installation of superhero parking sign in HyVee parking lot, and approving a school zone.

Floyd County Conservation

to discuss Tosanak cabins, camping

ROCKFORD — The Floyd County Conservation Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Fossil and Prairie Center in Rockford. the agenda includes Cedar River water trails access improvements, cabins at Tosanak Recreation Area and recreational vehicle camping at Tosanak Recreation Area.

The cabins were discussed at the board’s Aug. 2 meeting. Meeting minutes noted the project was at the idea stage. Conservation Director Adam Sears has met with construction companies and given them blue prints to look over.

The RV campground was also noted as a idea. The board received a $27,000 estimate from Perry Novak for electricity at 27 sites and a kiosk.

The minutes also note that eight loads of gravel to make the sites and the road would cost $10,000. Plumbing estimates were not complete but the hookup for just water is $9,500.

Mitchell County Board to discuss courtroom use by other counties

OSAGE — The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors will beem at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the county courthouse at 212 5th St. Osage.

The agenda includes courtroom usage by other counties, industrial pretreatment odor control project update, consideration of a stop sign resolution, a County Care Facility update, resignation of a mental health advocate, cabinets in the clerk of court’s office a resolution of support for a natural gas line, funding and assistance for Mitchell County Housing Study.

Engels Farms rezoning request going before the Zoning Commission

The Floyd County Zoning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the office of the Planning and Zoning Department on the first floor of the Floyd County Courthouse.

The agenda includes Engels Farms Inc.’s application to rezone 14.85 acres at 2065 Red Ball Road from agricultural to commercial.

