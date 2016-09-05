Community Calendar

Tuesday , Sept. 6 — Michell County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., Mitchell County Courthouse, Osage — Floyd County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Fossil and Prairie Center, Rockford — Charles City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers — Floyd County Zoning Commission, 9 a.m., Floyd County Planning and Zoning Office in the county courthouse, Charles City — Presentation by missionaries Larry and Jane Kies, 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Charles City. They will speak about the work they do in Zimbabwe that includes teaching English and agriculture.

Thursday, Sept. 8

— Trinity Car Cruise to Marble Rock, 5:30 p.m. Meet at Trinity United Methodist church parking lot, go for a ride, share a meal and then return.

Sunday , Sept. 11

Hymn Sing featuring the Mark Dubbeld Family, Messiah Lutheran Church

Monday, Sept. 12

Charles City Singers first rehearsal of the new season: 5:15-6:45 in the Choir Room, at Charles City High School, 1 Comet Drive, Charles City.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

— FOCUS meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Citizens National Bank board room (lower level of the bank)

Monday, Sept. 15

The Charles City Singers host their first meeting at 5:15 p.m. in the choir room of the Charles City High School. Regular meeting time is 5:15 p.m. on Mondays.

Saturday , Sept. 24

IC Fun Festival and Carnival at Gilbert’s Sale Yard, 4:30 p.m. Mass at Gilbert’s followed by a silent auction from 5:30- 8 p.m. and a live auction at 7 p.m.; ribeye state sandwiches, children’s games, bingo, bean bag tournament, raffle and cookies by the pail.

Friday, Sept. 30

— CCHS Homecoming

Saturday, Oct. 1

CCHS marching band performance at Algona Band Days, downtown Algona, Iowa

Monday, Oct. 10

— No school in CC, K-12 conferences in CC, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

— End of first quarter for CC schools

Monday, Oct. 31

— No school in Charles City, professional learning for staff

Tuesday, Nov. 1

— Beginning of second quarter for CC schools

Tuesday, Nov. 8

— Election Day

Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving

— No school

— CC Press does not publish

Friday, Nov. 25

— No school

Friday, Dec. 23

— No school in CC until Jan. 3

Tuesday, Jan. 3

— Classes resume at CC Schools

Friday, Jan. 13

— End of second quarter for CC schools

Monday, Jan. 16

— Beginning of third quarter for CC schools

Monday, March 13

— Spring break for CC schools begins (ends March 17)

Monday, March 20

— Classes resume in CC

Friday, March 24

— End of third quarter in CC school

Monday, March 27

— K-12 conferences for CC schools, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (no school for students)

Tuesday, March 28

— Beginning of fourth quarter for CC schools

Sunday, April 16, Easter

Monday, April 17

— No school in CC for students. Staff professional learning day

Thursday, May 25

— CCHS seniors last full day

Sunday, May 28

— CCHS graduation

Monday, May 29, Memorial Day

— No school in CC

Wednesday, May 31

— Early dismissal in CC schools for summer break: 11:15 a.m. for Elementary and 11:10 a.m. for MS/HS