Community Calendar

Tuesday , Sept. 6
— Michell County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., Mitchell County Courthouse, Osage
— Floyd County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Fossil and Prairie Center, Rockford
— Charles City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers
— Floyd County Zoning Commission, 9 a.m., Floyd County Planning and Zoning Office in the county courthouse, Charles City
— Presentation by missionaries Larry and Jane Kies, 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Charles City. They will speak about the work they do in Zimbabwe that includes teaching English and agriculture.
Thursday, Sept. 8
— Trinity Car Cruise to Marble Rock, 5:30 p.m. Meet at Trinity United Methodist church parking lot, go for a ride, share a meal and then return.
Sunday , Sept. 11
Hymn Sing featuring the Mark Dubbeld Family, Messiah Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Sept. 13
— FOCUS meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Citizens National Bank board room (lower level of the bank)
Monday, Sept. 15
The Charles City Singers host their first meeting at 5:15 p.m. in the choir room of the Charles City High School. Regular meeting time is 5:15 p.m. on Mondays.
Saturday , Sept. 24
IC Fun Festival and Carnival at Gilbert’s Sale Yard, 4:30 p.m. Mass at Gilbert’s followed by a silent auction from 5:30- 8 p.m. and a live auction at 7 p.m.; ribeye state sandwiches, children’s games, bingo, bean bag tournament, raffle and cookies by the pail.
Friday, Sept. 30
— CCHS Homecoming
Saturday, Oct. 1
CCHS marching band performance at Algona Band Days, downtown Algona, Iowa
Monday, Oct. 10
— No school in CC, K-12 conferences in CC, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
— End of first quarter for CC schools
Monday, Oct. 31
— No school in Charles City, professional learning for staff
Tuesday, Nov. 1
— Beginning of second quarter for CC schools
Tuesday, Nov. 8
— Election Day
Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving
— No school
— CC Press does not publish
Friday, Nov. 25
— No school
Friday, Dec. 23
— No school in CC until Jan. 3
Tuesday, Jan. 3
— Classes resume at CC Schools
Friday, Jan. 13
— End of second quarter for CC schools
Monday, Jan. 16
— Beginning of third quarter for CC schools
Monday, March 13
— Spring break for CC schools begins (ends March 17)
Monday, March 20
— Classes resume in CC
Friday, March 24
— End of third quarter in CC school
Monday, March 27
— K-12 conferences for CC schools, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (no school for students)
Tuesday, March 28
— Beginning of fourth quarter for CC schools
Sunday, April 16, Easter
Monday, April 17
— No school in CC for students. Staff professional learning day
Thursday, May 25
— CCHS seniors last full day
Sunday, May 28
— CCHS graduation
Monday, May 29, Memorial Day
— No school in CC
Wednesday, May 31
— Early dismissal in CC schools for summer break: 11:15 a.m. for Elementary and 11:10 a.m. for MS/HS