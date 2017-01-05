Community and government meetings

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Charles City school board to vote on life-threatening allergy policy

The Charles City Community School District Board of Education will hold their next meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles City Middle School in the 7th grade learning studio.

Included on the agenda is a reading and possible action regarding of the school district’s proposed life-threatening allergy policy, which would take effect on July 1.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of the strategic plan for the Charles City Community School District for 2017-2022. Over the past 18 months, administration has been gathering input for a new strategic plan to provide guidance to the District for the next five years. Administration will share the draft of the 2017-2022 strategic plan. The Board may seek additional input from stakeholders or offer revisions to the strategic plan. The goal is to have the plan approved at the next board meeting.

Other items on the agenda include a proposed timeline of activities related to the Phase II project presented by Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox, as well as the installment of student board member Dylan Salinas, a junior at Charles City High School.

Floyd County Board of Supervisors to hold workshop meeting

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to hold a workshop meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Floyd County Courthouse boardroom.

A discussion will be held in regard to Child Support Recovery Unit continuation of Host County as well as a review of the budget.

Funding requests will also be considered from Charles City Community Revitalization as well as the Floyd County Fair Society.

Tuesday, January 10

Floyd County Board of Supervisors to hold regular meeting

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Floyd County Courthouse in Charles City.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Hotel/Motel grant committee to consider applications

The Charles City Hotel/Motel Tax Tourism Steering Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at 401 North Main St. This meeting is open to the public. Included on the agenda items are review of first deadline grant applications from:

— The Floyd County Fair for a stunt dog show

— The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce for a power point projection system

— Community Revitalization for Party in the Park additions

— The Charles City Mat Club for a wrestling clinician for the North/South All-Star Meet.

Send agendas to editor@charlescitypress.com for publication in this calendar.

–20161228 –