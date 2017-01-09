Community Calendar

Monday, Jan. 9

PEO Chapter CY will be hosted by Veronica Litterer at Trinity United Methodist Church. Social time begins at 7:00 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.

Charles City Singers first rehearsal at 5:15 p.m. has been moved to the 1st Congregational Church, 502 N. Jackson St. Use the Jackson St. door. The choir will be singing songs from the British Isles and looks forward to welcoming new members.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

LEGOs in the Library, 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., Nashua Public Library

NIACC Adult Education & Literacy Program Open House, 4-7 p.m. at the Charles City NIACC Center, 203 Brantingham Street. The public is welcome to stop by to learn more about free adult education class offerings, including High School Equivalency Diploma and English as a Second Language. Refreshments will be served.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Lyle Wendland retirement open house, 1-4 p.m. Charles City Public Library.

Wednesday Night Supper at St. John Lutheran Church, 5-6:15 p.m., 200 South Main Street. Menu: Sunday chicken, hash brown casserole, basil green beans, lettuce salad, pineapple upside down cake. Free will offering.

Full Moon Owl Prowl, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Milton R. Owen Nature Center, 18793 Hwy. 9, Osage. Venture into a wintery night to call for and learn about owls. Free. Contact: 641-732-5204

Friday, Jan. 13

End of second quarter for CC schools.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Just Go January, 7:15-8:45 a.m., Charles City YMCA. Every Saturday in January the Y will be offering a combined Spin and Yoga and Pilates class. A fun way to burn calories and stay in shape. Cost is $10 per person each Saturday. Refreshments included. Space is limited.

Monday, Jan. 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Unity and march across Main Street Bridge. Begins at Floyd County Courthouse parking lot at 6 p.m. Celebration of Unity program location at KC Hall in Charles City at 6:30 p.m. Questions, contact Vicki Bruening at (319) 239-4698.

Floyd County Republicans meeting at the Charles City Public Library beginning at 7 p.m.

Beginning of third quarter for CC schools.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Wednesday Night Supper at St. John Lutheran Church, 5-6:15 p.m., 200 South Main Street. Menu: scalloped potatoes and ham, pea salad, glazed carrots and bread pudding. Free will offering.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Community Breakfast, 7:30-10 a.m. at Charles City VFW Post 3914, 1506 North Grand Avenue. Being served will be scrambled Eggs, sausage links, biscuits & gravy, fresh fruit, coffee, milk or OJ. Free will donations accepted.

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church Congregational Potluck, 11:30 a.m. following the 10:30 a.m. worship service. Visitors welcome.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Wednesday Night Supper at St. John Lutheran Church, 5-6:15 p.m., 200 South Main Street. Menu: Lasagna rollups, green bean casserole, fruit, and Oreo dessert. Free will offering.

Friday, Jan. 27

Cowboy Poetry at Starlite Ballroom in Lawler. Swiss steak dinner at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. There will be a 1 p.m. matinee performance both dates at the Chickasaw Event Center for $10.

Saturday, Jan. 28

I.C. Development Board “Blizzard Bash” fundraiser at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Social starting at 5 p.m., Food Bar catered by Dave’s Restaurant open from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Live Band, Betty and Gents, starting at 7:30. Ugly sweater contest, silent and live auctions, door prize drawing, cash bar. Tickets $25 per person.

Sunday, January 29

Cedar Springs Cabin Fever Activities, 1-4 p.m. at Cedar Springs Campground. We will have snow tubing (share ours or bring you own), ice skating/broom ball and our hiking trail along the river for activities. In the dining hall there will be a nice warm fire, hot chocolate and other refreshments all free of charge.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Fudge Sale, New Hampton Mercy Lobby, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $5 per half pound. Stop in or find an order form on the Mercy-New Hampton Facebook page.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Deer and Turkey Expo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton R. Owen Nature Center, 18793 Hwy. 9, Osage, to benefit the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation. $5 donation to enter biggest buck or bird, tom, sheds and trail camera pictures. Contact: Chelsea at 641-330-0765.

CC Chamber annual meeting and auction, 5:30-6:30 p.m. cocktail hour, 6:30-8:30 p.m. dinner and murder mystery, more details soon

Sunday, Feb. 12

Sweetheart Ski/Stroll, 1-4 p.m., Wapsi-Great Western Trail Head, 110 E. Main St., Riceville. Mitchell County Conservation will have cross-country skis available to try for free, or bring your own ski/snowshoe gear. Contact: Chelsea at 641-330-0765

Thursday, Feb. 29

Fudge Sale, New Hampton, Mercy Lobby, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $5 per half pound. Stop in or find an order form on Mercy-New Hampton Facebook. Many wonderful flavors available.

Tuesday, Marc. 7

Parade of Bands, 7 p.m. at New Hampton High School. Concert will feature bands in the New Hampton school district with a combined 5-12 performance at the end.

Monday, March 13

Spring break for CC schools begins (ends March 17)

Monday, March 20

Classes resume in CC

Friday, March 24

End of third quarter in CC school

Monday, March 27

K-12 conferences for CC schools, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (no school for students)

Tuesday, March 28

Beginning of fourth quarter for CC schools

Sunday, April 16

Easter

Monday, April 17

No school in CC for students. Staff professional learning day

Thursday, May 25

CCHS seniors last full day

Sunday, May 28

CCHS graduation

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day

No school in CC

Wednesday, May 31

Early dismissal in CC schools for summer break: 11:15 a.m. for Elementary and 11:10 a.m. for MS/HS