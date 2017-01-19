Community and government meetings

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Floyd County Conference Board to meet

The Floyd County Conference Board will be meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. in the Assembly Room, located on the ground floor of the Floyd County Courthouse in Charles City.

The agenda will be to consider a proposed budget for the Assessment Expense Fund, salaries of the Assessor and personnel for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners to meet

The regular meeting of the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners will be held on Thursday, January 26 at 7:00 a.m. at the Natural Resources Conservation Service office, 623 Beck Street, Charles City.

The agenda includes going over all correspondence, approval of Cost Share Maintenance Agreement and Certification, as well as a review of civil rights responsibilities for partners.

