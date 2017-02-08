Community and government meetings

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Charles Theatre annual meeting begins at 5 p.m.

The Charles Theatre, Inc. will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. in the theater auditorium. All members are encouraged to attend and the meeting is open to the public. If you have any questions, please contact Mark Melrose at 641-330-1345

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Floyd County Extension Council to hold public hearing

The Floyd County Extension Council will be meeting for the public hearing for the FY 2018 budget and their monthly council meeting, Tuesday, February 21 st at 6:00 p.m. at the Floyd County Extension Office, 112 N. Main St, Charles City, IA. This meeting is open to the public.

