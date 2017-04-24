Outdoors Calendar

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Painting Evening at the Fossil and Prairie Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Conservation Center at 1227 215th St. Rockford. Gather your friends and join us for a fun evening of painting. Register by calling 712-336-8186 or online at creativespiritsokoboji.com Cost $35.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Waverly Heritage days color run 9 a.m. The cost for the run is $30, registration is due by April 19 if a shirt is desired. The race will take place at Waverly City Hall.

Shake, Rattle and Stroll in Clear Lake. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A fun 5K (3.1 mile) walk or run along the north shore of Clear Lake, Iowa starting and ending at City Park and the Lady of the Lake. This charity event raises funds for the American Parkinson Disease Association.’

Webelo Science Day 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. The event will be host by Floyd County Conservation. The event will be held at Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve in Rockford.

Volunteer Day 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. At Floyd County Conservation. Thanks to Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel will be painting some buidlings at the Tosanak Recreation Area as well as other outdoor projects. For more details contact us at 641-756-3490.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

TriByKnight Triathlon 9.am. The Waverly event will consist of an indoor 300-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and 5K run. This triathlon boasts an INDOOR swim, which new triathletes are sure to appreciate

Open House at Tosanak Recreation Area 10 a.m. Tram rides, facilities open for viewing, crafts, food & activites for the whole family at Tosanak Recreation Center in Floyd County. Going on both May 6 and 7.

Introduction to Archery at Twin Ponds 10:00 A.M. Have you ever been interested in shooting archery? If so, come out to Twin Ponds for an Introduction to Archery program on May 6th. We will go over the basics of archery before giving you a chance to shoot one of our compound bows. These bows were designed for people from 4th grade – adult. Pre-registration is required by calling 641-394-4714.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Caring Connections Full Moon 5k 6 p.m. Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa for the 5th Annual Full Moon 5K Runners and walkers of all levels will come out to support youth facing adversity in Floyd County.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Slippery Saints Mud Run in Mason City. Heats start at 9:00 am and run every 15 minutes with the final heat of the day starting at 1:00 pm. Sign up early so you get the time slot you want! Our organization started in 2012 with a purpose of having a fun, recreational fundraising event. All of our proceeds distributed from this event will be donated back to our North Iowa communities. For 2017, funds will be distributed to the Local 41 Firefighters for equipment upgrades and community betterment, Newman School for their teacher retirement plan and technology upgrades, the North Iowa Events Center, and the Mason City Family YMCA. For our 2016 event, we donated over $10,500 back to our community!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

Hunter Education Course 7 p.m. Course is from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday Aug. 26th from 8-4 p.m. Must attend both days! Instruction books can be picked up from the Fossil & Prairie Center.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

TRI Clear LakeJune 10, 2017, TRI Clear Lake will host its first annual sprint triathlon sanctioned by USA Triathlon. It will consist of a 750 meter swim in front of State Park beach, 12.4 mile bike along South Shore out past the prairie and windmills, and a 3.1 mile run along the shoreline, finishing lakeside in the eventful downtown area. TRI Clear Lake will coincide with the “Take Me Back” festival happening this same weekend.

