WEEKLY WORD: God’s Indescribable Gift

By Pastor Paul Phillips, Gospel Lighthouse Church

Merry Christmas to all!

Christmas is a special holiday when we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The Scriptures tell us the night Jesus was born an angel of the Lord appeared to some country workers while they were working the night shift. These were some sheep herders watching their flock. They were just simple, plain and common shepherds doing their job.

Think about it. Out of all the different classes of people to choose from, God selected the humble shepherds to reveal the greatest announcement ever, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”

The Hebrew prophets had been talking about this night for many years. They gave us signs to convey His coming that would identify the Messiah. The prophets and the New Testament events fit together like a puzzle. This was the Son of God, the One whom God raised from the dead 33 years later.

Many people have asked the question, “What must I do to be saved?” The answer is simple: “Believe on the Lord Jesus.” Accept Him as your Savior and ask Him to forgive your sins. This Christmas make room in your heart for Jesus and accept this unspeakable Gift from God.

The Rev. Paul Phillips is pastor at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 205 Madison Street, Floyd.

– 20161223 –