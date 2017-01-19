Catholic Schools Week begins Jan. 28

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

Catholic School Week in Charles City will begin with a blizzard and end on the basketball court. In between, there will also be a special student-led Mass with an archbishop.

The celebration of Catholic education will last from Jan. 28 until Feb. 3.

The I.C. Development Board will host its “Blizzard Bash” fundraiser at the Columbus Club, 502 Clark St., on Saturday, Jan. 28. Social time begins at 5 p.m. A food bar catered by Dave’s Restaurant will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. A live band, Betty and Gents, goes on at 7:30 p.m. The night will also feature an ugly sweater contest, silent and live auctions, door prize drawing and a cash bar. Tickets are available through I.C.

The week’s schedule for Immaculate Conception School includes special dress-up days and events for the students and the wider community:

— Monday: Celebrate Your Community Day-Wildcat Wear. The wildcat is the school’s mascot and blue is the prime School color. Students will also be leading business owners and community members on tours of the school.

— Tuesday is Celebrate Our Nation Day. Students are invited to wear red, white and blue. Retrieving Freedom Inc., a Waverly nonprofit that trains service dogs, will present a program for students at 8:30 a.m. Retrieving Freedom’s primary focus is training dogs to serve the needs of veterans, children with autism and individuals living with diabetes.

Students will also be attending the movie “Sing” on Tuesday afternoon. The Friends of IC have decided to treat the students and staff to this movie.

— Wednesday is Celebrate Vocations Day, the centerpiece of which is a student-led Mass with Archbishop Jackels beginning at 10:35 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by a photo picnic lunch back at the school.

— Thursday is Celebrate Students – Backwards Day. Students are invited to wear their clothes backwards while they participate in special team building activities.

— Friday is Celebrate Staff Day, which includes a basketball game with students pitted against the school staff.

