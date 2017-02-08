Martin Luther, Reformation anniversary focus of annual Lynes Lecture in History

To the Press

WAVERLY — The Rev. Kathryn Kleinhans will present “Why Martin Luther and the Reformation Matter 500 Years Later” during Wartburg College’s James W. Lynes Jr. Memorial Lecture in History on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The free lecture begins at 3 p.m. in Whitehouse Business Center Room 214. It is one of numerous events the college is hosting in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Additional information can be found at www.wartburg.edu/reformation.

Kleinhans, the Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission at Wartburg College, is a fifth-generation Lutheran pastor whose scholarly work focuses on the contemporary relevance of the Lutheran theological tradition. She edited and contributed to “Together by Grace: Introducing the Lutherans,” which was commissioned by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America as a resource for the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Reformation.

The lecture is sponsored by the Wartburg College Alpha Xi Chi chapter of the Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society.

A Waverly native, James W. Lynes Jr. was a 1988 graduate and class valedictorian of Wartburg College who majored in history and English. He earned a master’s degree in history from the University of Iowa in 1989. Lynes went on to work as an admissions administrator at colleges in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri. After his death in 2012, his family established the annual James W. Lynes Jr. Memorial Lecture in History.

