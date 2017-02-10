St. John Evangelical announces Lenten schedule

The St. John Evangelical Church’s Lenten series theme this year is “The Elementary Teachings of Christ.”

This series will be based on Hebrews 6:1-2, “Therefore let us leave the elementary doctrine of Christ and go on to maturity, not laying again a foundation of repentance from dead works and of faith toward God, and of instruction about washings, the laying on of hands, the resurrection of the dead, and eternal judgment.” (English Standard Version, ESV)

The Wednesday worship times during Lent will be 4:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. First Communion for 5th grade will be at the 6:15 p.m. on Ash Wednesday.

Below is the schedule and the sermon theme:

March 1: Ash Wednesday, “Repentance from Dead Works”

March 8: “Faith Toward God”

March 15: “Instruction about Washings”

March 22: “Laying on of Hands”

March 29: “Resurrection of the Dead”

April 5: “Eternal Judgement”

– 20170210 —