IC father-daughter dance raises money for literacy

By Chris Baldus, cbaldus@charlescitypress.com

Ethan Hadley is a dancing hero.

The flu got hold of his dad, Jeff, putting him out of action on the night of the Immaculate Conception School Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance.

The grade schooler put on a bow tie and suit and stepped up to help out his sister Payton. He was her substitute date.

Turns out, Ethan was the only little boy in an ocean of 65 girls at the IC PTO fundraiser Friday, Feb. 10, at the Columbus Club. There were 55 dads, grandpas or special guests like him, however.

“This was our first dance and it was a success!” organizer Amy Assink said.

The dance, which attracted 123 people, including 65 girls, as well as church and school staff, raised $515, according to Assink. The money will be used for new literacy materials for the different grade levels.

“I know my daughter’s fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Barry is super excited to get the new material,” she said.

The PTO’s dance organizing committee included Assink, Sherry Hadley, Angie Parsons, Paula Crawford, and Christina True.

“With all donations of time and talent we were able to make this a great fundraiser!” Assink said.

Cookies and brownies donated by IC moms.

Tad Barry was DJ.

Clarice Milligan helped decorate.

Kim Collins-Scott donated breadsticks.

Fareway donated vegetables for relish trays.

Otto’s Oasis donated five bunches of balloons.

And Addie Crawford donated the photography.

“The PTO tries to meet the needs of teachers and students and have a little fun,” Assink said. “We provided funds and transportation for the whole school to see the movie ‘Sing’ on Catholic Schools week, movie and popcorn day before Christmas break, helped the book club last spring with matching shirts and meals for their out-of-town competition and some new play equipment before school started, to name a few things.”

A mother-son event for IC boys is in the works for April at the Tosanak Recreation Area.

Other PTO fundraisers include games at Immaculate Conception Church’s Fall Festival and the Mac board, which is a wooden sign with the IC Wildcat mascot on it that gets moved from yard to yard once you pay to get it removed.

IC hopes to make the father-daughter dance, which also included dinner of spaghetti or chicken alfredo an annual event.

