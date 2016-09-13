Congressional candidate Weaver announces endorsement

Democrat Kim Weaver’s congressional campaign announced on Monday that the Iowa Democratic Party’s Progressive Caucus endorsed her in her 4th District race against incumbent Republican Rep. Steve King.

Jason Frerichs, IDPPC chair, said in a statement released Monday, “The Iowa Democratic Party Progressive Caucus is proud to announce that we are endorsing Kim Weaver to represent Iowa’s fighting 4th District. Kim will be an excellent representative in Congress. She is the most progressive candidate running and she shares our values.”

Weaver said: “I am both proud and honored to have received the very first endorsement of the Iowa Democratic Party Progressive Caucus. This organization is made up of some of the most enthusiastic, passionate, and committed activists I know who are ‘walking the walk’ in terms of standing up and fighting for social, economic, racial, and environmental justice. Their vote of confidence means the world to me. Thank you!”

Weaver has previously been endorsed by AFSCME Council 61, Iowa AFL-CIO, National Women’s Political Caucus, National Committee for an Effective Congress, and the NEA, among other organizations, according to a news release from the campaign.