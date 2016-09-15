Iowa Corn Growers Association announces endorsements

Staff Report

JOHNSTON, — The Iowa Corn Growers Association’s Political Action Committee has endorsed State Sen. Mary Jo Wilhelm, D-Cresco, Congressman Steve King, R-District 4, and State Reps. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, and Linda Upmeyer, R-Mason City, for re-election in November.

The association announced 67 endorsements Sept. 14.

“Each new legislative session brings with it policy changes which can impact our farm businesses,” Mark Recker, Iowa Corn Growers Association PAC chair, a farmer from Arlington, said. “The ICGA PAC endorsements provide our members another voice in the process to educate and influence policy decisions made at the state and federal level. The voluntary ICGA PAC is an essential tool we use to help select political leaders who have demonstrated their support to the Iowa Corn Growers Association’s policy priorities.”

Endorsements for the 2016 federal election cycle include:

— Incumbent Chuck Grassley for U.S. Senate

— Incumbents King, Rod Blum, Dave Loebsack and David Young for the U.S. House of Representatives

— Iowa Senate: Wilhelm, Chris Brase, Michael Breitbach, Mark Costello, Tom Courtney, Jeff Danielson, Mike Gronstal, Tim Kapucian, Liz Mathis, Ken Rozenboom, Brian Schoenjahn, Mark Segebart, Amy Sinclair, Steve Sodder and Dan Zumbach.

— Iowa House of Representatives: Prichard, Upmeyer, Chip Baltimore, Clel Baudler, Bruce Bearinger, Brian Best, Gary Carlson, Dennis Cohoon, Peter Cownie, Dave Deyoe, Cecil Dolecheck, Dean Fisher, John Forbes, Joel Fry, Mary Gaskill, Tedd Gassman, Pat Grassley, Chris Hagenow, Chris Hall, Mary Ann Hanusa, Greg Heartsill, Lee Hein, Chuck Holz, Dan Huseman, Dave Jacoby, Megan Jones, Bobby Kaufmann, Jerry Kearns, Jarad Klein, John Landon, Jim Lykam, Dave Maxwell, Brian Meyer, Helen Miller, Norlin Mommsen, Scott Ourth, Ross Paustian, , Walt Rogers, Patti Ruff, Sandy Salmon, Mike Sexton, Dave Sieck, Mark Smith, Guy Vander Linden, John Wills, Matt Windschitl, and Gary Worthan.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association PAC Committee, includes six farmer-members appointed by the ICGA President comprised of three democrats and three republicans. They objectively evaluate all candidates regardless of party affiliation. ICGA PAC decisions are made through an objective analysis including candidate responses to a survey and their voting record on ICGA’s policy priorities such as biotechnology, conservation and water quality funding, ethanol, farm bill, taxes, trade, transportation funding, research, and value-added agriculture, including livestock.

