Election filing begins as Iowa eases into new voter ID law

The 2017 elections will be the first of several phases as Iowa eases into new voter ID requirements, which are expected to be fully in place by January 2019. Meanwhile, candidates in local elections are preparing to introduce themselves to towns and school districts in Floyd County.

The new voter ID law was one of the last signed by former Gov. Terry Branstad before he was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to China. As well as requiring identification at polling stations, the law shortened time for early voting and eliminated the option for straight-party voting.

Iowa voters should expect a ‘soft rollout’ of the changes over two years, Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office states on the website (www.sos.iowa.gov). Minor changes are in effect at Iowa polling stations starting July 1, including:

Voters not registered to vote in the precinct they live in must provide proof of residence, including identification, at the polling station.

Voters who register and vote on Election Day must show proof of residency that is current within 45 days, such as a current lease or utility bill.

An attester who vouches for a person registering and voting on Election Day must show an ID and must live in the precinct where the new voter is casting a ballot.

Voters who register and vote on Election Day at polling stations that do not have electronic pollbooks will cast provisional ballots. “These voters do not have to return to the auditor’s office with additional documentation after they cast their ballots,” Sec. Pate’s office notes on the website.

Starting in 2018, voters will be asked to show ID before voting at a polling station. Voters who did not bring ID with will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity to cast a regular ballot.

By Jan. 1, 2019, voters must show a driver’s license, non-driver’s ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, or a voter ID card issued free after the individual is registered to vote.

Campaigns are not legally declared in elections until nomination papers are filed with the Floyd County auditor’s office or the school district’s secretary. The auditor’s office will collect nomination papers for city elections is between Aug. 28 to Sep. 21 at 5 p.m. For school districts, candidates can file papers between July 10 to Aug. 3 at 5 p.m., and the school secretary will deliver those papers to the county auditor’s office on Aug. 4.

City elections are scheduled for Nov. 7, and school district elections are on Sep. 12.

CHARLES CITY

The position of the mayor and two city council seats — now held by Gerald Joerger and DeLaine Freeseman — will be open for the community vote. Incumbent Mayor Jim Erb has not confirmed whether he will be running for re-election. Others have already publicly announced intentions to run for mayor.

Matt Lovik, a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, announced his campaign for mayor on Facebook and marched for his campaign in the Charles City Independence Day parade. Jason Daniels has also announced a campaign for mayor on Facebook.

In the Charles City Community School District, three Board of Education positions will be on the ballot. Incumbents include Lorraine Winterink, James Frisbie and Board President Scott Dight.

RUDD-ROCKFORD-MARBLE ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Two Board of Education positions are open for election. The incumbents are Harm Eggena and Mike Staudt.

COLWELL

Open for election is the mayor’s office (incumbent Jeff Wright) and five council positions (Ryan Wegner, Jennifer Cross, Mark Kirsch, Chelsey Sensor-Moen and Judy Budwig).

FLOYD

Open for election is the mayor’s office (Trevis O’Connell) and two council positions (Kevin Krueger and Charlie Newman).

NORA SPRINGS

Open for election is the mayor’s office (George K. Anderson) and two council positions (Brian Hanft and Margaret Ueker).

MARBLE ROCK

Open for election are three council positions (J.R. Ackley, Gary Schmidt and Todd Schriever).

ROCKFORD

Open for election is the mayor’s office (Scott Johnson) and three council positions (Jason Stokes, Michael Smith and Vernon Arndt).

RUDD

Open for election is the mayor’s office (Matt Grady) and two council positions (Jerry Miller and Nancy Ehlebracht).