Annual Chuck Town BrewFest set for Saturday, Oct. 15

Beer lovers, lift your glasses for the 2016 ChuckTown BrewFest celebration happening Saturday, Oct. 15.

The public is invited to the Columbus Club located at 502 Clark Street, from 6-9 p.m. This evening consists of beer tasting, food, silent and live auction of gift baskets from area businesses, and games.

Come enjoy craft beers from Iowa breweries with the theme, “The Tour of Iowa Continues …” Lift your glasses, grab some friends, and mark your calendars.

Tickets available soon. For more information, contact the Community Development Office at 641-228-2335 or email Erica at erica@charlescitychamber. com.