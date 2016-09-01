CC students visit American Players Theatre for drama trip

High school auditions for school musical set for Sept. 6 and 8

A busload of speech and drama students began the school year with an overnight trip to Spring Green, Wisconsin. Drama Director Linda Brant has planned such trips for decades to give the students a chance to see professional acting and to strengthen friendships in the department. Other chaperones on the trip were Mike Lembke, this year’s Head Speech Coach and Assistant Drama Director, Brenda Bailey, Assistant Speech Coach, and Murray Harris, Brant’s husband.

The group took a tour of Cave of the Mounds at Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, before attending the American Players Theatre near Spring Green. The theatre is a professional repertory theatre with an outdoor amphitheater in the woods, as well as a smaller theatre that operates year around. The students enjoyed a walk through the woods to climb the hill to the amphitheater in the daylight and to follow the lighted path in the darkness after the show.

The group saw Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors and Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman on Saturday, fortunately missing rainy weather while having a comfortable foggy day. The Sunday afternoon performance of King Lear was extremely hot and sunny, causing many in the group to seek shade by standing in the back. Director Brant previewed each show with the students and then followed up with a discussion for them to share their ideas and reactions. She feels that seeing professional shows gives the students a standard of excellence to reach for whether they are performers or on technical crews.

The drama group joined together Thursday night for the speech and drama organizational meeting on the Grand Ave. stage at 7 p.m.

The meeting was followed by a pre-audition session for Shrek, led by Vocal Director Derek Sturtevant. Auditions for high school students are coming up next week, on Sept. 6 and 8, in the high school vocal room after school until 5 p.m. and in the evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. Scripts may be checked out in the high school vocal room. Auditions for younger students will be held after the high school cast is in place.

