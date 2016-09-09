New director begins year with CCHS vocal department

Derek Sturtevant takes the reigns of growing choir department

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City High School vocal department has a busy semester in front of it –– and new vocal director Derek Sturtevant is there to explore it all alongside the students.

Sturtevant, a Luther College graduate, comes to Charles City from Bellevue, Iowa, where he taught grades 3-12 general and vocal music classes.

“It’s just been nice to be able to focus in on just high school, take a little more time with the kids and get to know the students a bit better,” Sturtevant said. “Setting up the lesson schedules, that’s exciting, and just having the kids one-on-one –– I didn’t have that at Bellevue, we didn’t have the time.”

Sturtevant had learned about the department through former director Brad Beale, who attended Luther College with him.

“He’s been a great resource for me,” Sturtevant said. “He set things up nicely –– I come in and the kids know what to expect, they’re ready to work hard and really respond well to working hard and building. It’s been great.”

Sturtevant also credits the high school administration and the community for being supportive of the program, made up of several groups: Comet Chorus and Concert Chorale, and two extra-curricular groups Chamber Choir and A Capella.

“I hope eventually we can create a jazz choir, but I don’t know if that will happen this year or maybe in the future,” Sturtevant said. “I feel like we’re pretty extended right now. What we have is going to be plenty for this year.”

Plenty including “Shrek: The Musical”, which Sturtevant will be directing the pit orchestra for. With the high school cast set to be established on Friday, the ensemble will begin rehearsals three times a week for the performance in early November.

In the meantime, Sturtevant’s department is preparing for All-State Choir auditions Oct. 22 and the first school concert of the year on Nov. 8.

“The administration is so supportive, the community is really supportive of the arts from what I’ve seen so far, and the kids are excited to have experiences in music,” Sturtevant said.

