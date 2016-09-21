Wanted: Children to be Little Shrek, Grumpy the Dwarf and Raggedy Ann

To the Press

Although Charles City High School rehearsals for “Shrek the Musical” are underway with nearly 60 performers, there are still some parts to be cast. Director Linda Brant is still looking for Little Shrek, Grumpy the Dwarf, and Raggedy Ann, all of whom should be less than four feet tall.

Little Shrek is 7-years-old in the script, so he needs to be much shorter than the adult Shrek played by Joseph Iseneker.

Little Shrek does not sing or speak, but he must be willing to wear the green ogre make-up.

Grumpy the Dwarf does have some lines and can sing the concluding songs with the whole cast.

Raggedy Ann can be in two or three scenes with the fairy tale characters and will sing with them.

Parents of interested children may contact Brant at lindabrant@mchsi.com or 228-7635.

Most of the cast plays multiple parts,so the cast list is still in flux. Among the leads are Malik Knighten as Donkey, Ruby Peterson as Pinocchio, John Perez as Lord Farquaad, and Nathaniel Reams as the Gingerbread Man. Princess Fiona is played by four girls: Savannah Baldus, Elizabeth Oleson, Olivia Wolfe and Kaitlyn Pellymonter.

Performances begin Nov. 3 (school matinée), with public shows on Nov. 4 and 5.

The directors include Brant, Derek Sturtevant, and Mike Lembke.