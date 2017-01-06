NEIC Music Festival comes to Charles City

Regional festival ends in Jan. 9 concert

Staff report

A swarm of sounds will descend on the Charles City Middle School competition gym this Monday. The annual NEIC Music Festival takes place starting at 9 a.m. in Charles City, culminating in a 7 p.m. concert in the competition gym open to the public.

Seven band, orchestra and choir directors will be on hand with 258 high school musicians during the day’s rehearsal. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students for the evening concert.

