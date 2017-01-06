NEIC Music Festival comes to Charles City

Charles City High School choir director Derek Sturtevant leads Charles City vocalists during the holiday concert on Dec. 19. The vocal department will join band and orchestra students at Monday’s all-day festival. File photo
Regional festival ends in Jan. 9 concert

A swarm of sounds will descend on the Charles City Middle School competition gym this Monday. The annual NEIC Music Festival takes place starting at 9 a.m. in Charles City, culminating in a 7 p.m. concert in the competition gym open to the public.

Seven band, orchestra and choir directors will be on hand with 258 high school musicians during the day’s rehearsal. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students for the evening concert.

