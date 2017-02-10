Singing as one: CC Singers and high school choirs join for performance

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City’s student and adult vocalists are pairing up for a spring concert on Feb. 20. The Charles City High School vocal department is teaming with the Charles City Singers for the performance at Trinity United Methodist Church.

“We’re going to be doing the Requiem in D Minor by Gabriel Faure,” Charles City High School vocal director Derek Sturtevant said.

The concert will feature 120 singers, with soloists Jessica Hyde, soprano at Charles City High School, and Christopher Arp, baritone with the Charles City Singers. The Singers are directed by Scott Blankenbaker, who will accompany the concert on organ.

“The adult singers, they learn it much quicker. It takes us a little more time just because I have such a range of ages and levels,” Sturtevant said. “And then it’s all in latin, so that’s a challenge to teach all of the latin. That takes a lot of time.”

It’s difficult music for students to be learning, Sturtevant said. The choirs have been working since the end of December, after Blankenbaker and Sturtevant decided to combine concerts. The groups are doing four movements of Faure’s composition.

“It’s tricky. The kids have really stepped up and put a lot of work into it,” he said.

Comet Chorus and Concert Choir will also sing a few independent selections, and the high school Jazz Choir will sing in it’s first performance since it started this year. The jazz choir will attend it’s first festival on March 4.

Charles City faculty are preparing for their own show on Feb. 17. Sturtevant, Blankenbaker, high school band director Jake Gassman, middle school band director Renee Boss, middle school choir director Tara Dean and former orchestra director Gene Martin will all perform solo pieces for students at 8:15 a.m. in the Trinity United Methodist Church. The performance is open to the public.

After the spring concert, Charles City students will jump into solo ensemble contest season, preparing pieces in band, choir and orchestra to be judged at district level.