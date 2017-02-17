Dancing for friends

Dance Against Cancer to benefit local charity

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Come as you are or strap on your dancing shoes; all are welcome at this year’s Dance Against Cancer, hosted at the Elks Lodge on Feb. 25.

Formal attire is not required to benefit the Floyd County Cancer Friends, said dance organizer Sarah Shearman. The event has been running since 2013, when it was formerly known as the Adult Prom. All proceeds from the night of dancing, games, auction and raffles will go towards the FCCF, who helped the family of Shearman and fellow organizer Jean Boley when cancer struck loved ones.

“My grandmother died of cancer in 2010, and my grandfather fought lung cancer for several years,” Shearman said. “FCCF helped both of my grandparents, gave money to both when they were driving to Mason City for cancer treatments.”

Boley’s family began to get involved after her daughter, Amy Boley Heiter, was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in October 2013 at age 23. During the year and a half Amy fought her disease, the FCCF assisted with gas, hotel and food expenses as she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

“As soon as they find out there is somebody in the county (with cancer), they reach out and see what their needs are,” Boley said. “All you have to do is let them know there is somebody that needs their help.”

Amy asked that her family give back to the FCCF before her death on April 29, 2015, Boley said. Amy was 25 years old.

“It’s my way of paying back,” Boley said. “They’ve got a lot of donations coming in which is awesome. It all stays in the county.”

Raffles for the night include a Savage 243 rifle and half of a hog, with fresh processing donated by the Elma Locker. The other half of the hog, which was donated by Terry and Becky Meyer, will be part of the night’s auction, Shearman said.

The rifle raffle only has 100 tickets available, although raffle tickets for the half of the hog are unlimited, Boley said. Event tickets are $12 in advance and can be bought at First Citizen’s National Bank in Charles City, or purchased at the door of the event for $15. The dance will go from 7-11 p.m.

The event will also include a cash bar, casino night games and entertainment by Superior Sound DJ. The Dance Against Cancer is 21 and over. For questions, contact 515-822-4553.