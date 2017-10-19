Artist donates watercolor to library in memory of sister-in-law

Staff report

Local artist Nancy Scherer is gifting her original watercolor “Storybook Geese” to the Charles City Public Library in memory of her sister-in-law, Kathy Sonne, Scherer said on Thursday.

Sonne died as a result of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 18, 2017.

“Kathy Sonne was a well-loved and respected elementary teacher and later also served as an employee of the Charles City Public Library and as a volunteer foster grandparent with the Charles City Schools,” Scherer said in a statement.

“The setting for the watercolor was the Cedar River where adults and children come to enjoy the Canadian Geese. Mated for life, the geese are shown in pairs. The artist chose a fish-eye lense approach showing the panoramic summer landscape. Flowers included salute all the local volunteers who bring goodness to the community.”