Grisly good time: ‘The Addams Family Musical’

Staff report

“The Addams Family Musical,” presented by the Charles City High School drama department, opens Friday night for a weekend of darkly funny family drama and storytelling.

The show is onstage Nov. 3-4, beginning at 7 p.m. each night at the North Grand Auditorium. Tickets are $4 for students, $7 for adults and available online at www.charlescityschools.org. Once purchased, tickets must be printed and brought to the show.

Tickets are also available for purchase in-person at the district administration office, 500 North Grand, on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

