Motel/Hotel tax to fund three out of four events this year

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Of the four grant applications considered by the Charles City Hotel/Motel Tax Tourism Steering Committee, only funding a stunt dog show at the Floyd County Fair was rejected Thursday.

The committee has $18,720 for a budget for grants that they can use. $7,309.98 of that was used toward application requests.

Attending the committee meeting were Mayor James Erb, Community Development Director Mark Wicks, Diane Meyer, Charles City Councilmen Dan Mallaro and Michael Hammond, Mary Ann Townsend, of the Charles City Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee, Beth Wilson representing the Charles City Chamber of Commerce and Ginger Williams of the Charles City Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Tourism coordinator present.

The committee voted on four grant applications including one for a stunt dog show for the Floyd County Fair. The other applications included procuring a power point projection system for the Charles City Chamber of Commerce, special additions for the Party in the Park, and a Wrestling Clinician for the North/South All-Star Meet for the Charles City Mat Club.

The Charles City power point projection system with an external speaker was approved. It will cost $809.98.

The Party in the Park special additions were approved and include an additional band, Coyote Wild, playing on the first day, a temporary dance floor, and an inflatable obstacle course.

The addition is hoped to expand the reach of the Party in the Park, Wicks said.

Party in the Park is also planning to extend its hours going to 11 p.m. as opposed to 9 p.m. and continuing beer sales during that time.

So far the Party in the Park has avoided any alcohol related incidences over the 14 years it has been put on, said Wicks.

Party in the Park will be on May 26, June 9 and 23, July 14, and Aug. 4 of this year.

The Clinician for the Mat Club was also approved.

The committee denied the request for funding from the Floyd County fair for a stunt dog show.

Charles City Councilman Michael Hammond objected to funding the show, not because he wouldn’t personally enjoy it, or take his children to it, but because the purpose of the funding from the Hotel/Motel Tax Tourism Steering Committee is seed money to start activities, not annual funding.

“I don’t think our committee is the right funding source,” said Hammond.

Hammond put forth the motion to deny the request, which was unanimously approved by the committee.

The committee is also changing up its application forms to allow for more accountability to applicants.