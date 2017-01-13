CC Police buy two new cars

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Police Department has bought two cars out of necessity.

During the Charles City Council budget planning session it discussed the public safety budget with Eric Whipper, Charles City Fire Chief, and Hugh Anderson, Public Safety Director.

The Charles City Police Department bought two new police cars this year. One was bought because of an accident earlier this year, the other was bought in accordance with a regular vehicle replacement rotation.

The reason the police department’s older vehicles are rotated out of police use is so they can be passed down to other departments, Anderson said.

“We get them at state bid and then pass them down,” Anderson said.

The city’s mechanic is accustomed to working on that one type of vehicle and it’s advantageous to the police department and to him if that’s the vehicle other city departments are using as well, Anderson said.

By getting a new vehicle every year the police department can give those same vehicles to other departments without making their budgets go any higher because no new cost is incurred, Anderson said.

The Charles City Police Department has bought both new vehicles for $67,224, Steve Diers, Charles City Administrator, said.

The police department plans to buy two tasers, body cameras, tactical vests, a drone, Automatic Electric Defibrillator or AED and a mobile data terminal.

The city is also expected to fund $30,000 toward a nuisance fund. There is a state law, Chapter 657 A, that allows cities to acquire abandoned properties.

“So if you have a property that someone’s walked away from, that’s in poor dilapidated condition, this allows the city to take ownership of it,” Diers said.

From there the city can move forward with either making it habitable and selling it or demolishing it, Diers said.

That is where the nuisance fund comes in.

The city has acquired and demolished properties in Charles City in prior years.

“One that was on 507 White, the city acquired it, and it costs us about $20,000 to abate the nuisance,” Diers said. “To take out the asbestos, tear it down and fill in the basement and make the lot clean again.”

The city has taken from general obligations funds to take care of nuisances around town.

Most of the money used is for the destruction and repurposing of the land, and the city only has to pay court costs to acquire the land itself.