Huskies seize momentum back from Warriors

N-P wins back-and-forth volleyball match against Rockford

Staff Report

NASHUA — Competing fan sections from Nashua-Plainfield and Rockford would occasionally taunt one another by pointing to the scoreboard.

Didn’t really matter much, because this was one volleyball match where leads didn’t mean a thing … that is until the very end.

When this five-set Top of Iowa-East Conference meeting was finally over, it was the hosting Huskies who finally seized the elusive momentum as they won three sets to two.

The win evened N-P’s record at 1-1 overall and 1-0 in TOIE.

Rockford also is 1-1 for the young season, but 0-1 in conference.

The Warriors jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first set before a series of service errors enabled the Huskies to catch them and take an 11-10 lead. Eventually, Sierra Fisher’s left-handed hitting kill gave N-P the first set, 25-20.

In the second set, several late kills by N-P junior Sydney Hansen helped put the Huskies up 2-0 with a 25-22 second set win.

Rockford’s size and experience began to assert themselves in the following two sets. A series of aces by Theresa Jones and five blocking and hitting kills by Skylar Schmitt helped the Warriors win the third set, 25-16.

Then in the fourth set after the Huskies rallied back from a 21-15 deficit to tie it at 23-23, kills by Rockford senior Emma Staudt and sophomore Morgan Thieman force the fifth set.

A run of service points by Husky junior Britney Holthaus helped give N-P a 14-8 lead before finally winning the set and match by a score of 15-10.