Comets lose opener against Chickasaws, 35-12

CHARLES CITY — It was the little things that prompted the large margin of victory the New Hampton Chickasaws gain over the hosting Charles City Comets, Friday night to open the 2016 football season.

“We came in expecting that this was going to be a battle for four quarters,” Charles City coach Darren Bohlen said after his team lost, 35-12, to its Northeast Iowa Conference rival. “But they made some big plays, and we just didn’t do the little things.”

The Chickasaws jumped out to a 13-0 lead, but the Comets got back into the game after a New Hampton botched punt attempt which led to a 1-yard quarterback sneak TD plunge by Drew Mitchell.

Comet senior Jaden Foster came up with an interception on New Hampton’s next possession as the momentum continued to be with Charles City.

But the Comets couldn’t capitalize as the Chickasaws pulled away with two TD passes from Carter Stochl, and a 27-yard scoring run from Tristan Sweitzer.

Mitchell connected with Tre Walker for a 3-yard TD pass with 15 seconds left in regulation to cap the scoring.