CC School District celebrates middle school’s grand opening

1 of 8

Broad change for the community also marks personal changes for students

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City Middle School Principal Rick Gabel had been waiting to deliver his new favorite line on Sunday.

“Welcome to the middle school,” Gabel told the crowd at the CCMS grand opening. “I’ve been waiting to say that for a while now.”

Waiting for at least 22 months of design and construction, fellow speaker Julie Holub, a 7th grade teacher noted. And previously, waiting much longer before the school district’s Board of Education could finally approve a new middle school. The waiting came to an end during the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, after which families and community members spread out through the new wing added to Charles City High School to experience it for themselves.

Four hundred and seventy-five middle school students are expected to enter the for the first day of class on Monday and begin using spaces that some parents viewed just the afternoon before: “learning studios” instead of traditional classrooms, spaces to study alone or work in a group, and unconventional touches.

“They wanted a treehouse, which we gave them,” BLDD Architect Jean Underwood said in her speech at the ribbon cutting. “They also wanted a trampoline and foam pit, which we did not give them.”

“We’ve had the open house last week with the middle school students and their parents, so they’ve all been through it. We’ve had tours last spring with over 500 people touring, so they’ve been through it,” Scott Dight, president of the Charles City Community School District Board of Education, said.

Witnessing the crowd and the ribbon cutting ceremony marked a personal high point for Dight on the project, he told the Press.

“It was just an awesome feeling. I’ve been awestruck for months coming in here, taking tours and looking at things to see the progress,” Dight said. “We are the envy and talk of a lot of districts and communities in the state. We continue to have people call and ask questions, and we’re giving presentations in Des Moines and various state functions about our design process and the end result.”

“I can’t say enough. It’s awesome.”

In his speech to the crowd that roughly filled half the bleachers and a third of the gymnasium floor, Dight also highlighted other projects the district is researching, and the kind of lessons the district learned throughout the middle school’s process.

“The contracts have been signed for the new transportation center, so that is going to be a reality,” Dight told the Press. “The sports complex, I’m confident we’ll move forward in that direction. Two years ago, when the board looked at that, it was an entire learning process for them, we kind of have it figured out now.”

The Board of Education will begin discussing Phase Two of the single-campus project at its meetings, Dight said. The second phase is the Charles City High School — a potential upgrade or brand-new building, he said.

“We want the same experience for our 9-12 grade students,” Dight told Sunday’s audience, to applause. “We will do it the same way we built this building.”

After the ceremony, and amid excited chatter from community members and district officials — who added during the ceremony that Gov. Terry Branstad has been invited to tour what’s been called the most progressive school in the Midwest — incoming sixth-graders Bailey Schweiger and Alexandra Griffen noted they have more changes to adjust to beyond a new building.

“There’s so many different classes,” Griffen said, looking over her schedule in one of the middle school’s small-group lounges. “We didn’t have Language, did we?”

“There’s Media and stuff,” Schweiger added.

Of course, the middle school’s treehouse centerpiece in the school’s opening made a big impression — and the school’s colors and wide-open spaces help make the school feel familiar to the students, who had both toured the building twice before.

“It was different then when we went on our field trip. It was all dusty, and it wasn’t really finished (yet)”, Griffen recalled.

“From when it was dusty … it wasn’t what I imagined it would look like,” Schweiger said.

-20160829-