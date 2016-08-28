The road to Louisiana

Trucker visits Iowa churches to raise supplies for flood victims down south

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

Two weeks after more than 2 feet of rain pushed Louisiana residents out of their homes, Iowans are mobilizing to keep emergency supplies coming to flood victims.

Ephraim Troyer of Elma can’t begin to estimate how many people the supplies he delivers will serve.

“That is a good question,” Troyer said Sunday at the Bridge Church in Charles City.

Troyer, who owns trucking company Flight 93 LLC, is working with the group Southern Boyz Outdoors in Albany, Louisiana to deliver supplies from bottled water, nonperishable food to cleaning supplies, school supplies and dog food.

“This last Friday a week ago, they served over 2,500 meals that day,” Troyer said. “As far as how many people we’ll serve, it’ll be thousands, because we have over a truckload (of supplies).”

“I can be the bridge, because trucking is what we do,” Troyer added. “There’s a lot of people in the (Iowa) area who are very generous and giving.”

Troyer, who is the only truck driver on the project so far, partners with business owners, who have in turn contacted area churches to help collect supplies and load pallets into Troyer’s trailers. He currently has 26 pallets of general supplies, and hopes to fill up a second truck and return to Louisiana in two weeks.

“It’s something that I felt on my heart,” Troyer said. “Seeing videos and pictures, and being in contact with the group down in Louisiana, these people are in need. There’s 20 different towns that are underwater in Louisiana right now, over 100,000 people that are out of their homes because of it.”

“I really felt it on my heart — the Lord is leading me to this, I can be a bridge between here and there,” Troyer said. “I made two phone calls, and it exploded from there…the Lord is really doing his work.”

