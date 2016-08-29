Pickle Party

Hybrid racquet game gaining popularity in Charles City

By John Burbridge

sports@charlescitypress.com

CHARLES CITY — During Tuesday evening of last week, a group consisting of Kenny Crooks, Bob Hedglin and Sue Staudt found themselves in a “pickle”.

“It got dark fast and the wind started picking up,” Staudt said of when they were caught outside just before the massive deluge of Aug. 23 hit.

“We just made it back to our cars in time,” Staudt said.

And they weren’t even supposed to be out there that night. The aforementioned Charles City residents usually meet every Wednesday and Sunday evening to play “pickleball” at Sportsmen’s Park’s pickleball courts.

The storm caused major flooding in the area. Sportsmen’s Park, of course, wasn’t an exception. Nonetheless, the pickleball courts — which were installed two years ago — were bone dry and the group was back the next day.

“We usually start about 6 p.m. … but with the days getting shorter we’re probably going to move that back to 5:30 or 5 o’clock,” Crooks said. “We get a good turnout. We’re always looking for more. Some say they’re going to come out, but never do. Most people like it once they give it a try.”

The game combines elements of tennis, badminton, table tennis, racquetball and even Whiffle Ball. It employs a perforated polymer ball and solid paddles.

Pickleball is played on a smaller-sized tennis court (20-by-44 feet). Seven feet from each side of the net are “no-volley zones” where players may only return shots after a bounce. The rest of the court is divided in halves by service lines.

“Before this was built, we played on the regular courts,” Hedglin said. “We just lined them for pickleball.”

The ball is served with an underhand stroke. Games are generally played to 11 with points only scored by the serving side.

The reason why it’s called “pickleball” remains a mystery. The game was invented by future U.S. House Representative Joel Pritchard in 1965 shortly after he substituted a Whiffle Ball for a missing shuttlecock to play badminton. Pritchard had a dog named “Pickles” so it was thought that the game was named after his dog. But it was revealed the dog came several years after the game’s inception and, thus, was more likely named after the game.

There are pickleball leagues and tournaments across the country and even the globe. At Sportsmen’s Park, things are not that serious yet.

“We’re not organized enough to have a league,” Hedglin said. “Right now, we just play to have fun.”