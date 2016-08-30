Drivers, parents, students all responsible for safe travels

Staff report

With kids on bikes and buses hitting the road on the daily trek to school, the Charles City Police Department reminds residents to be watchful — and follow the law.

“Children do not always follow the rules set for their safety,” Officer William Vetter said in a press release. “You the motorist can prevent a hazard if you are alert and prepared for children going back to school.”

Parents and drivers can make the year a safer time for everyone by following these guidelines:

1) School bus safety

All drivers must come to a complete stop when the lights on school buses are flashing. Students waiting for the bus should stay away from the vehicle until it comes to a full stop, and should not assume motorists will obey all the rules. Students should make sure the school bus driver can see them — never reach under the bus to get anything that has fallen or rolled underneath. When getting off the bus, move onto the sidewalk and wait for a signal from the bus driver before crossing the street. Walk 10 steps in front so the driver can see students; never cross the street or play behind a school bus.

2) Pedestrian rules

Pedestrians have the right of way when crossing any marked crosswalk or any intersection. Parents should remind students to be aware of the traffic around them and obey traffic signals, and cross at street crossings only. If possible, students should walk with a school friend instead of alone. Pedestrians must use the sidewalk if there is one, or walk on the left side of the roadway in absence of a sidewalk.

3) Safe biking

A bicycle helmet is always recommended, along with bright colored clothing. Ride on the right side of the road with the flow of traffic, and obey all traffic lights and regulations. A light on the bicycle for fog or riding at night is required by law.

4) After school

If parents will not be home when students get out of school, enrolling students in group activities like sports, church or school-based programs, or a trusted caregiver is recommended. Absent that, have students call parents or guardians when they get home from class and stay inside with doors locked until an adult is at home. If an unknown person calls the house, students should say parents are unavailable instead of not at home.

5) Road safety for college students

Before packing the car, perform a safety check — check lights, turn signals and look for any fluid leaks or loose parts hanging from the vehicle. Make sure tires are properly inflated. Pack so nothing blocks the driver’s view through the rear window, and check mirrors. Prepare an emergency supplies kit to keep in the vehicle at all times, including a blanket, flares, flashlight, jumper cable and gallon of water. Leave for long trips early to give drivers enough time to arrive at a comfortable pace.

It is illegal in Iowa for anyone to text while driving, and it is illegal for restricted license holders to use any electronic devices other than equipment installed in the vehicle from the factory, unless at a complete stop off the roadway. Talking on a cell phone impairs the driver’s ability to concentrate on the road.

Reduce speed in inclement weather and turn on headlights. Don’t make sudden moves when the road is wet — apply breaks slowly to keep control of the vehicle.

6) Seatbelt regulations

The Iowa State Traffic Code requires drivers and front-seat occupants to wear seat belts. Children under one year of age and weighing less than 20 pounds should be secured in a rear-facing child restraint system.

Children under six years old who do not meet those limits should be secured in a booster seat or child seat system. Children under 17 years old must always wear a seat belt when the vehicle is in motion.

-20160830-