Threshers’ reunion returns for 51st year

By Kate Hayden | khayden@charlescitypress.com

The Cedar Valley Engine Club is back this year in Rockford, hosting the 51st Annual Threshers Reunion over Labor Day Weekend.

The event will feature an Allis Chalmers and Cushman motor, among the many tractors and motors collectors show off yearly.

“Any other time of the year, it is the quiet little corner” on the way to Rockford, Mary Koenigsfeld said. “It just bursts alive on this weekend.”

The event features a blacksmith giving demonstrations, daily music and barn talks on the property’s red barn — covering topics ranging from early Americana harvest equipment, a Missouri horse/youth association, and the story of the only murder in Mitchell County for over 100 years.

There’s also a former school on display at the property.

“The Ulster No. 3 Schoolhouse has original things in it, and sometimes the original teachers, every now and then,” Koenigsfeld said.

A working farm thresh machine will also be on the property, located at 2097 210th Street in rural Rockford. The grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 daily, with children under 12 years old free, or $10 for a three-day pass.

A full schedule of events is on the website at www.cedarvalleyengineclub.com.

-20160830-